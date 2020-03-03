Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) Insider Laurence Keen Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) insider Laurence Keen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,255.20).

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 250 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.00 million and a PE ratio of 16.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.09. Hollywood Bowl Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.66 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $2.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOWL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt raised Hollywood Bowl Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hollywood Bowl Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 286.25 ($3.77).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

