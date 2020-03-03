Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Shares of HTHIY opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.