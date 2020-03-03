HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic components and automotive products. It operates through the Functional Materials and Advanced Components and Systems segments. The Functional Materials segment includes electronic, inorganic, polymer science and printed wiring board materials. The Advanced Components and Systems segment consists of automotive products, electronic components, batteries, capacitors and diagnostic instruments. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HCHMY opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

