HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.11. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

