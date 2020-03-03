HCI Group (HCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $340.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.73. HCI Group has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

