HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HAYPY opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. HAYS PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

