Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Up 5%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.55, approximately 2,922,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,770,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 1.93.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

