Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLMAF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Halma has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

