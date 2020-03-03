GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Earnings Miss

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) shares were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $14.00, approximately 1,048,490 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 531,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. GTT Communications’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GTT Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 559,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,674,877.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,324,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,296. 40.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.88.

About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.