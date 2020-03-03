Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Insider Nick Sanderson Acquires 18 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.35) per share, with a total value of £155.34 ($204.34).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Nick Sanderson purchased 16 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.27) per share, with a total value of £149.28 ($196.37).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 845 ($11.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 929.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 813.68. Great Portland Estates PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 37.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 820.31 ($10.79).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

