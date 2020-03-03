Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Insider Nick Sanderson Acquires 18 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.35) per share, with a total value of £155.34 ($204.34).
Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 31st, Nick Sanderson purchased 16 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.27) per share, with a total value of £149.28 ($196.37).
LON GPOR opened at GBX 845 ($11.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 929.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 813.68. Great Portland Estates PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 37.72.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
