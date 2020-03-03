Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Down 7.5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s share price was down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 1,061,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,860,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 122,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,306.00. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 483,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $580,560.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,070,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 224,849 shares in the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.