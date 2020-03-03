Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 230 to GBX 220. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Glencore traded as low as GBX 187.88 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 188.54 ($2.48), with a volume of 18870586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.54 ($2.48).

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective (up from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 271.20 ($3.57).

The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion and a PE ratio of -64.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

