Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Price Down 3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) dropped 3% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Glaukos traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $42.65, approximately 17,915 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 755,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

