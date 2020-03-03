Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLXZ opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Galaxy Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

