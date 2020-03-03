Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 134.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,874 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,213 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FULT. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

