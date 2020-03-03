Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Insider Adam Councell Acquires 2,250 Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Adam Councell acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($25,453.83).

Shares of FSTA stock opened at GBX 852 ($11.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 931.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,021.04. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 52 week low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price (up previously from GBX 915 ($12.04)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

