Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Down 7%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.27, 1,845,684 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,447,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOSL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $232.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William B. Chiasson acquired 22,200 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $101,454.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fossil Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,808 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fossil Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,767 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fossil Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

