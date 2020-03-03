First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FQVLF. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.88 and a beta of 3.04. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

