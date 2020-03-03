First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO) Insider Ben Habib Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO) insider Ben Habib purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,355.96).

Shares of First Property Group stock opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.42. First Property Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 39.20 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.00. The company has a market cap of $42.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.40.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

