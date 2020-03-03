FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16.

FERROVIAL S A/ADR Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

