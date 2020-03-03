FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16.
FERROVIAL S A/ADR Company Profile
