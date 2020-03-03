Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84, 242,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 415,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSM. ValuEngine lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferroglobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 552,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ferroglobe by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 359,178 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ferroglobe by 8.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 307,818 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,731,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.