Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

