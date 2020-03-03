Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.64, 1,118,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,028,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOG. BidaskClub lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOG. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $45,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the period.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

