Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Down 5.7%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.49, approximately 1,290,176 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,651,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Get Express alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $236.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Express by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Express by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.