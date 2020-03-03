Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AQUA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 88,659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $778,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

