Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ERFSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $512.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $399.75 and a 52 week high of $573.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.55.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.