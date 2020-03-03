Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.65, 9,293,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 4,571,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETRN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares during the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

