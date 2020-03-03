EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Shares Down 8%

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) shares were down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.97, approximately 1,950,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,340,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQM shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.05%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.