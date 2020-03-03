Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B alerts:

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.