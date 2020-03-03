Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Insider Gavin Manson Purchases 951 Shares of Stock

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) insider Gavin Manson bought 951 shares of Electra Private Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £3,271.44 ($4,303.39).

Shares of ELTA opened at GBX 332 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. Electra Private Equity Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 509.43 ($6.70). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 345.81.

Separately, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Electra Private Equity from GBX 407 ($5.35) to GBX 441 ($5.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

