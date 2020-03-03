EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EACO stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. EACO has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.59.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter.

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

