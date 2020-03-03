Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd (NYSE:DPG) Shares Up 5%

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) shot up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.42, 177,954 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 121,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 180,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

