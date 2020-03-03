Drive Shack (DS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Drive Shack to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $191.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

