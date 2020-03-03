Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GROW. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Monday.

Draper Esprit stock opened at GBX 502 ($6.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $592.97 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 540.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 486.37. Draper Esprit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 619.60 ($8.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

