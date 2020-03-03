Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

