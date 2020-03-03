Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
