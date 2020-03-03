Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.41% of Diodes worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Diodes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Diodes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,530.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,438,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,849. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

