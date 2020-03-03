Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $531.72 million, a P/E ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mohan S. Gyani acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $74,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,685 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.