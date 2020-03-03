Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Vertiv Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Featured Article: Commodities

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.