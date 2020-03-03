Despegar.com (DESP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $829.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.62, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.53.

DESP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

