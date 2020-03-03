Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
DPDW stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Deep Down has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.08.
Deep Down Company Profile
