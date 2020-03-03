Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DPDW stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Deep Down has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.08.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

