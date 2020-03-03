DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DBSDY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.05.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

