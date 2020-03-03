Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 543,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dana were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dana by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NYSE:DAN opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dana Inc has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

