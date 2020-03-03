CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CYTR stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.71. CytRx has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.85.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

