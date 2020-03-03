CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CYTR stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.71. CytRx has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.85.
CytRx Company Profile
Read More: Risk Tolerance
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.