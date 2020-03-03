CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Trading Up 9% Following Analyst Upgrade

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) was up 9% during trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $180.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH traded as high as $156.52 and last traded at $156.24, approximately 4,077,792 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,946,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.29.

CCI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after acquiring an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after acquiring an additional 331,385 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,566,000 after acquiring an additional 76,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

