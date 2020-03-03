Cooper Companies (COO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Cooper Companies to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its Q1 guidance at $2.65-2.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $12.60-13.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies stock opened at $335.45 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $278.50 and a one year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.52. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.