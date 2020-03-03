COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Aegis raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.50. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock. COMSCORE shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 593,866 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMSCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the first quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of COMSCORE by 713.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of COMSCORE by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.09 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

COMSCORE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

