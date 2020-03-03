COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.41. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

