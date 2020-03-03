Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.35% of Colliers International Group worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 254.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 31,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 345,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $88.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.