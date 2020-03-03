Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Up 12.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68, approximately 7,890,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,510,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Specifically, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,217 shares of company stock valued at $112,590. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDE. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $7.90 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 305,962 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 135,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.