Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.52% of Coeur Mining worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,787,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $982,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 88.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 179,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,217 shares of company stock worth $112,590. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDE. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

